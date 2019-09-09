Tuesday offers last chance to vote in District 9 race

September 9, 2019
By: Donnie Douglas - Editor

LUMBERTON — For all but 7,225 eligible voters in Robeson County who wish to have a voice in the District 9 election, Tuesday is the last day to cast a ballot.

Voters on Tuesday no longer have the One-Stop option, which allows for same-day registration and voting, and ballots must be cast at regular precinct sites. Ballots can be darkened beginning at 6:30 a.m. and ending at 7:30 p.m., but anyone standing in line at 7:30 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

The do-over special election features Democrat Dan McCready, Republican Dan Bishop, Libertarian Jeff Scott and the Green Party’s Allen Smith. The State Board of Elections ordered the election after it nullified Republican Mark Harris’ apparent victory over McCready in the 2018 general election, citing absentee voter fraud in Bladen County.

Harris did not file again for the primary, which Bishop won in a crowded field.

During the One-Stop voting period, 7,225 people voted, about 60 percent of the 12,097 who used One-Stop during the District 9 election in the November.

The breakdown was as follows: 3,908 at the Elections Office near downtown Lumberton; Pembroke, 1,141; Fairmont, 646; St. Pauls, 561; Red Springs, 556; and Maxton, 413. Those totals include the 869 people who voted on Saturday, which had not been scheduled as a day for One-Stop but was used as a way to make up for Thursday, which was lost in Robeson and three other counties because of Hurricane Dorian.

Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections, said in announcing the extension of One-Stop, “We are committed to ensuring that voters in the 9th Congressional District can cast their ballots for the Sept. 10 election. I have ordered affected counties in this district to open today and Saturday to make up for some of the missed hours of early voting and allow voters to same-day register if needed. This is an important election, so we encourage all eligible voters to make their voices heard.”

North Carolina’s voter ID law, which was approved in 2018, does not take effect until the 2020 elections so is not required for the District 9 election or municipal elections in November.

Donnie Douglas

Editor

Reach Donnie Douglas at 910-416-5649 or [email protected]

