Public warned of FEMA impersonators

September 9, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — The state and county Emergency Services offices are asking people to be wary of anyone posing as Federal Emergency Management Agency representatives who might be part of a scam.

Robeson County Emergency Services Director Stephanie Chavis said there have been multiple reports of individuals in neighboring counties impersonating FEMA personnel.

There are no FEMA teams conducting Hurricane Dorian assessments in the field at this time, according to Michael Sprayberry, director of North Carolina Emergency Management.

Anyone who suspects someone is falsely representing FEMA is asked to notify the county Emergency Services office by calling 910-671-3150.

