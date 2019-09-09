City employees get rebuke for posting video mocking the deaf

LUMBERTON — Employees of the City Emergency Services Department will undergo sensitivity training after two co-workers performed in a Facebook video that appears to mock deaf people.
The video also drew a rebuke from the city, which issued a statement saying it did not approve.
Emergency dispatchers Catherine Hammonds and Tamra Whitted are seen in the 51-second video recently posted to Facebook. It has since been removed, but not before it garnered 543 shares on the social media site. The video also was posted on the Facebook page titled “Houston Deaf Politics Views, Comedy, News/Events” and was shared to the Weather Channel’s Facebook page.
It was posted to Whitted’s Facebook page, and Hammonds was tagged. In it, they mimic a television newscast with an American sign language interpreter who signs gibberish.
Hammonds has been employed for 16 years with the city of Lumberton, and Whitted for five years. Both are still employed, according to Bill French, director of Emergency Services.
The city released a statement that reads in part, “The City of Lumberton would like to state publicly that it in no way endorsed or approved the unfortunate video which was created by two of our 911 dispatchers depicting someone using sign language, and which appeared on one of their personal Facebook pages. In fact, the city very much disapproves of the video.”
The matter is being handled administratively, and training by N.C. Division of Services for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing personnel will be provided, according to the statement. The training will be mandatory for all Emergency Services Department personnel.
Hammonds and Whitted have apologized, according to the statement, with Whitted doing so on her Facebook page. City leaders consider the incident to have been “a serious error in judgment.”
“The City of Lumberton attempts to support the deaf and hard of hearing in every way, and even has a service committee, the sole purpose of which is to advance the causes of all persons with disabilities,” the statement reads in part.
In the video, Hammonds acts as a news reporter warning the public to take precautions ahead of Hurricane Dorian’s arrival on Thursday, while Whitted makes exaggerated hand gestures behind her.
“Folks be on the lookout for this hurricane,” Hammonds says in the video. “Try to keep a check on all your friends and family members and make sure you keep a check on your animals … .”
At one point in the video, Whitted jumps in the background, places her hands above her head and makes animal noises.
“So make sure you get all the dogs and cats, the rabbits, and the pigs, and the cows, and the goats,” Hammonds says. “Just don’t forget the two-animals, the two-legged animals and on that note, we’ll be back with an update for the next couple of hours.”
The video was the subject of segment on The Daily Moth, a blog site specializing in videos using American sign language.
“A deaf artist and activist from Georgia, Amy Cohen Efron, said the skit was in ‘very poor taste…,’” Alex Abenchuchan reported Friday in a video on The Daily Moth.
Abenchuchan, host of The Daily Moth, reported that Efron contacted Lumberton’s Emergency Services Department by email asking that Hammonds and Whitted be held accountable for the video and their conduct.
Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]