Robinson takes oath as council member

PEMBROKE — Nine people filed this past week as candidates for the Lumbee Tribal Council election on Nov. 12, during which only two of seven races will be contested.

Geno Kerns, District 3; Pam Hunt, District 3; Harold Smith, District 3; Larry Chavis, incumbent District 6; Annie Taylor, incumbent District 12; Randy Henderson, challenger, District 12; Jerry Newman, challenger, District 12; Shelley Strickland, challenger District 12; and Ricky Burnette, incumbent District 13, filed, according to the Lumbee Tribe Elections Board. Filing ended Friday.

The new filings sets up contested races in District 3, where Kerns will run against Smith and Hunt; and 12, where incumbent Taylor faces challenges from Henderson, Newman and Strickland.

During the first week of the filing period, Corbin Eddings, the District 8 incumbent; Gerald Goolsby, District 2; and Yvonne Barnes Dial, District 7, filed as candidates. Terms are for three years.

Of the candidates who filed this past week, only Smith, Kerns, Chavis and Newman provided information to The Robesonian.

Kerns filed for the council’s District 3 seat, which has been vacant since Al Locklear resigned.

He is a graduate of Magnolia High School who served in multiple deployments with the 82nd Airborne Division, and two years in Panama with special operations. Having served for 10 years, he is an active member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars chapters in Lumberton and St. Pauls.

Kerns has been employed with Smithfield Packing for the past 25 years. He currently is operation manager of first shift at Smithfield Packing.

He and his wife, Rene Kerns, have been married for 20 years. Kerns has five children, Candace, Wesley, Keno, Geno Jr. and Cierra; and four granddaughters. He attends church at the Life Center in Saint Pauls.

“If given the opportunity to serve District 3, I will ensure our community will have a voice. Our people are invaluable, and as your District 3 representative, inclusion and awareness of tribal benefits to all members of the Lumbee tribe will be of utmost importance,” Kerns said.

Smith also filed for District 3.

“My father, Terry Smith, was part of the original tribal council in 1995, and served with the likes of Ms. Ruth Locklear, Mr. Delton Locklear, Mr. Garth Locklear, Mr. Lance Hardin, and Chief Dr. Dalton Brooks,” Smith wrote in information provided to The Robesonian.

Smith said he wants to build upon the foundation that was established by the original tribal council, and educate all of the Lumbee people about the many resources that are available to them and their family members.

“I believe that every native Lumbee should be treated fairly and with respect. We are all created in the image and likeness of God, and it is our responsibility as elected officials to let our people know that everyone is important, everyone matters, that your family is as equally important as all families, and we as tribal officials should operate with such transparency that the Lumbee people have the trust in the Lumbee administration to function with the best interest of all its members,” Smith wrote.

Smith said he plans to spend much time and effort in promoting and educating the tribe’s young people. The education of our children is vital, he said. He believes the tribe’s children “are as intelligent as any race of children of the world, they need the support, the focus, direction to lead them financially so they can attend and graduate from any university in the United States,” Smith said.

Chavis filed Tuesday for re-election to the Lumbee Tribal Council District 6 seat.

Chavis has previously served on the Lumbee Tribal Council for three three-year terms. He currently serves as the council’s parliamentarian. He said his goals for the Lumbee people are to see that program services are implemented with honesty and integrity. Chavis said he has pledged his continued strong support for services due veterans and continued advocacy for additional quality programs for the tribe’ elderly and youth.

Chavis, 51, lives in Pembroke. He has been employed with Pepsi Bottling Ventures for the past 33 years.

He is married to Gwendolyn L. Chavis and they have two sons, two daughters, and five grandchildren. They attend Tabernacle Baptist Church in Pembroke.

Chavis’ civic duties include the Pembroke Lions Club. He also served as a member of the Lumberton Rescue Squad for 10 years.

Newman filed Friday for the District 12 seat.

He is the son of Joyce Demery Chavis and the late Billy Wayne Newman. Jerry has one brother and two sisters. He has been married to his wife, Sharon Strickland Newman, for 27 years. They have two daughters: Makayla, a student at Richmond Community College, and Alyssa, a student at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

Newman is a member and Sunday School teacher at Mt. Airy Baptist Church. After graduating from West Robeson High School, he served two years in the U.S. Air Force as an information resource management specialist. Upon returning home, he enrolled and graduated from UNCP with a bachelor’s degree in Mathematics.

Newman currently works as a staff engineer at FCC NC in Laurinburg.

