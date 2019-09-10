B is before M in alphabet, but not on District 9 ballot

PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke welcomed a record 7,698 students to the fall semester, a 7.9% growth from the same time in 2018, according to official reports released recently.

This jump comes on the heels of fall 2018’s enrollment surge to 7,137, an increase of 14 percent over the prior year. In the span of two years, the university has increased total enrollment as well as the academic profile of entering classes.

One of the new students is Jada Jacobs, who wants to be a pediatric oncologist and one day open a free clinic. Jada has seen firsthand the need for improved health care delivery in her home county of Robeson. The Purnell Swett High School valedictorian, who was selected for the highly competitive Brody School of Medicine Scholars program in partnership with East Carolina University, didn’t look far when it came to choosing where she would start her journey to a career in medicine.

Jacobs, and 2,840 new students in traditional and online graduate and undergraduate programs, are experiencing UNCP for the first time this semester. They, along with a record number of returning students, have pushed UNCP enrollment to new heights.

“UNC Pembroke’s unprecedented growth of more than 23% over the last two years is transformative for our university and our region,” UNCP Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings said. “UNC Pembroke was founded to be an institution of access and thanks to NC Promise and other key initiatives, we are proudly fulfilling that original vision today for more students than ever before while also looking to the future.”

The recent growth also has students enthusiastic that UNCP is establishing itself as a leader in education.

“It’s exciting to see more and more people able to experience the unique UNCP practice of up-close and personal education,” said Thomas Crowe-Allbritton, student body president. “Access to a quality education has never been more affordable in the state of North Carolina. This means that we are able to expand our reach and grow UNCP into the leader of higher education not just in Southeastern North Carolina, but in the entire state.”

Through NC Promise, the state has significantly reduced tuition at UNCP each semester to $500 for in-state and $2,500 for out-of-state students. The result is a significant overall savings for students of about $2,600 and $10,000 a year, respectively. As part of a college affordability program enacted by the General Assembly in 2016 to increase access to a four-year degree, NC Promise is available to any undergraduate student accepted to the university.

University leaders attribute the new peak in enrollment to NC Promise and to new, innovative academic programs and enhanced retention and student support services.

“Not only are we attracting more students, I am proud to say that we are retaining them at record levels,” said David Ward, UNCP provost. “Our investment in high-quality faculty and dedicated student support services is really paying off. The students enrolled today are more likely to stay with UNCP and ultimately graduate.”

A focus on individual student success has long been a hallmark of a UNCP education and with growth, the university is honing in on its ability to impact student progression, retention and graduation.

“Many of our students are looking for a more supportive environment to ensure they successfully earn a degree,” Cummings said. “We are proud of our ability to provide this type of environment, keeping class sizes small and taking pride in meeting each student where they are, with the support they need.”

New academic areas of study include in-demand programs such as the addition of cybersecurity to a growing computer science program, an expanding emphasis in agri-science, collaborations such as a 3-plus-2 engineering pathway with NC State, and the establishment of a College of Health Sciences to address workforce needs in the region over the next decade.

The commitment of state and local leaders to the university is evidenced by recent investments in the campus. As an economic engine for Southeastern North Carolina, UNCP’s growth is having a significant, positive effect on the region.

“As both an alumna and county manager, I am encouraged to see such dramatic enrollment growth at my alma mater,” said Kellie Blue, UNC System Board of Governors member. “Our state is a leader in public higher education, and as a vital part of the system, UNCP has a real impact on our region’s economy by encouraging growth today and a more educated workforce tomorrow.”

To meet regional needs, the university recently has experienced a boom in campus infrastructure improvements thanks to an increased investment by the state and the school’s community partners.

Construction is set to begin on a $37.5 million state-of-the-art School of Business building to educate business leaders. And the $13.5 million renovation of West Hall will centralize and modernize campus technology and the growing online education resources.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony recently took place for the expansion of the university’s Courtyard Apartments, which will provide housing for an additional 192 students, and increase on-campus housing capacity to 2,331 beds.

The university also is seeing improvements to the major entrance to campus with the N.C. Department of Transportation’s $5 million Prospect Road project. Scheduled for completion in November 2019, the project features new medians, roundabouts, crosswalks and sidewalks that will improve safety for the increasing number of students, faculty and staff.

Jacobs https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_UNCP-Jada-Jacobs.jpg Jacobs Cummings https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_Robin-Cummings.jpg Cummings The University of North Carolina at Pembroke posted record fall enrollment numbers for the second year in the row, according to recently released data. A record 7,698 students enrolled this year, a 7.9% jump from the fall 2018 semester. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_UNCP-art-1.jpg The University of North Carolina at Pembroke posted record fall enrollment numbers for the second year in the row, according to recently released data. A record 7,698 students enrolled this year, a 7.9% jump from the fall 2018 semester.