Crime report

September 10, 2019 robesonian News 0

The following break-ins were reported from Sunday to Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Matashia Windom, N.C. 211 West, Red Springs; John McCallum, U.S. 501, Maxton; Clayton Homes, Huggins Road, Lumberton; Jacob Smiling, JR Road, Maxton; Allison Jones, Harleyville Road, Rowland; and Clara Pinkey, Alamac Road, Lumberton.

The following thefts were reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Lumbee River Electric Membership, Cozy Drive, Lumberton; James Davis, Progressive Farm Road, Fairmont; Cynthia Hammonds, Ralph Hunt Boulevard, Orrum; and Mary Oxendine, Kitchen Street Road, Rowland.

Steven Chavis, of Cabinet Shop Road in Maxton, reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was assaulted by someone who intended to inflict serious injury or bodily harm.