Loaded gun found on Purnell Swett campus; student removed

September 10, 2019
By: Staff report

PEMBROKE — Administrators today at Purnell Swett High School, acting on a tip, found and removed a loaded gun from a student.

Principal Clyde Leviner, in a letter to parents that was shared with The Robesonian through Superintendent Shanita Wooten, said sheriff’s deputies removed the student, who was identified only as a 14-year-old boy.

The student is being held in a juvenile detention facility pending criminal charges by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office’s Juvenile Division, according to information from the Public Schools of Robeson County.

“Upon receiving the information, administrators immediately found the student in question and involved school resource officers with the investigation,” Leviner wrote. “Once detained, the school resource officer found the gun in his possession. The administrative staff, along with school resource officers, followed all safety and security protocols.”

Leviner said the school was never put in lockdown mode.

“We are grateful to the students who reported the incident as we encourage all of our students to be vigilant and proactive,” Leviner wrote. “We want to remind all of our students that if they see something, they should say something immediately to an adult at school or at home.

“The incident today is very serious and we will continue to work hand-in-hand with law enforcement to protect our students and staff.”

Leviner encouraged parents to speak with their children about the situation.

“Please talk to your child about this situation and about how it is never OK to bring a weapon on campus,” he wrote. “Explain to them that not only are they getting in trouble at school, they are also breaking the law. In addition, we ask that if you have weapons at your home that you ensure that your children do not have access to them.”

