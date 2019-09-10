3 found dead in submerged vehicle

September 10, 2019
By: Staff report

MAXTON — Three bodies have been found in a vehicle that was submerged in a body of water near Maxton.

The Robesonian has been told that a fisherman discovered the vehicle, and divers with Lumberton Rescue and EMS removed the bodies from the vehicle, which was in about 25 feet of water.

The Robesonian will update this story as information become available.

