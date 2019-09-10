Removing Matthew’s mess

September 10, 2019 robesonian News 0
An operator for Barfield’s Backhoe Services, a company hired by the city of Lumberton, demolishes his second home on Elmhurst Drive in Lumberton on Tuesday. Steve Barfield, the former owner of the company, said that the debris will be piled up on a dump truck and sent off to a landfill. Four houses on Elmhurst are part of a federal buyout program due to damage from Hurricane Matthew.

An operator for Barfield’s Backhoe Services, a company hired by the city of Lumberton, demolishes his second home on Elmhurst Drive in Lumberton on Tuesday. Steve Barfield, the former owner of the company, said that the debris will be piled up on a dump truck and sent off to a landfill. Four houses on Elmhurst are part of a federal buyout program due to damage from Hurricane Matthew.

An operator for Barfield’s Backhoe Services, a company hired by the city of Lumberton, demolishes his second home on Elmhurst Drive in Lumberton on Tuesday. Steve Barfield, the former owner of the company, said that the debris will be piled up on a dump truck and sent off to a landfill. Four houses on Elmhurst are part of a federal buyout program due to damage from Hurricane Matthew.
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_DSCN7474.jpgAn operator for Barfield’s Backhoe Services, a company hired by the city of Lumberton, demolishes his second home on Elmhurst Drive in Lumberton on Tuesday. Steve Barfield, the former owner of the company, said that the debris will be piled up on a dump truck and sent off to a landfill. Four houses on Elmhurst are part of a federal buyout program due to damage from Hurricane Matthew.