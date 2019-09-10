Rowland up against wall on maintenance

ROWLAND — The Rowland Board of Commissioners learned Tuesday that the town cannot take any action against businesses that don’t keep up their side of shared walls.
“You don’t really have any legal force,” said Robert Price, town attorney.
Town Clerk David Townsend said this the problem has been ongoing for year. The problem arises when a wall shared by adjacent property owners is not maintained equally by both property owners.
The latest wall issue is on the 100 block of East Main Street on the north side between the M&B Barbers and a vacant church. The owner of the barber shop, Mark Baker, said he has been keeping up his side of wall, but the owner of the church has not.
Baker said the neighboring building has a water leak and moisture is seeping to his side of the wall.
“We’ve spent a lot of money in our business trying to make it right,” Baker said.
The church owner was not at Tuesday’s meeting.
Price told the board members that the town cannot do anything beyond encouraging owners to “help your neighbor out.”
“This will have to be taken up with the legislature or the courts,” Price said.
Townsend said the issue is a small part of the greater problem of abandoned buildings in the downtown area.
The town clerk said he plans to work closely with the Robeson County tax administrator to identify property owners delinquent on taxes and on taking the steps toward condemnation.
Mayor Michelle Shooter commended Baker for his work and investment in the town.
“You’ve done so much,” Shooter said. “I know it can be infuriating.”
The board took no action on the matter.
In other business, the board adopted a resolution of appreciation for Rowland Pirates baseball coach W.C. Connor, who committed 32 years of volunteer coaching to youth in the community.
Connor started coaching the Blue Jay Little League Baseball team in 1987.
The board also adopted a resolution of congratulations to Rowland Pirates baseball and the Rowland Lil’ Mustangs softball teams’ players, coaches and supporters.
The resolution reads in part: “Whereas, the two teams displayed sportsmanship and athletic ability bringing honor to our town.”
Recognized on the Lil’ Mustangs’ were coaches Billy McLean, Sandra Owens Chavis, Jeffrey Quick and Asia McLean; and players Yazmin Quick, Dynasti Chavis, Calondra Locklear, Pyromise Tyler, Madyson Wall, Khloe Middleton, Clarissa Locklear, Jamiylah Hunt, Jazlyn Thompson, Neveah Bell, Jayda Ragmon, Kersten Hunt and Jaimeira Green.
Recognized on the Pirates team were coaches Connor, Jamie Connor, Gary Cooper, Sherman Meekins and Josh Pierce; and players, Zy Murphy, Jayden Graham, Nehemiah Baker, Xavier Johnson, Jeremiah Baker, Javion McInnis, Micah Roberts, Gabriel Washington, Jairus Meekins, Jy’nease Pierce, La’Orion Bethea, Jaxhon Sealey, Michael Matt Gilliland, Jaxun Leggett, Javon Pierce, Zy Watson, Tae Quick and Paxton Locklear.
Team supporters recognized were Elaine Pate, Victoria Pate, Tinea Middleton and Netta Thompson.
