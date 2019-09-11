Police find body inside home

LUMBERTON — City police this morning found a body inside a home on West 17th Street while doing a wellness check.

According to police Capt. Terry Parker, police received information that a back door had been kicked in at the residence and that someone might be injured. Parker said evidence found inside the home suggests foul play.

The name of the victim is being withhheld pending notification of next of kin and a positive identification.

Parker said investigators have identified a “person is interest.”

Anyone with information should call Detective Dereck Evans or Detective David Williford at the Lumberton Police Department 910-671-3845.

