Crime report

September 11, 2019 robesonian News 0

The following break-ins were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Myra Kinlaw, Proctorville Church Road, Orrum; Nichole McNair, Lombardy Village Road, Shannon; and James Britt, Covington Farm Road, Shannon.

The following thefts were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Linda Brayboy, Ricco Lane, Lumberton; Gloria Lewis, Wesley Road, Rowland; and Horace Owens, Benson Chapel Road, Rowland.

John Graham, of Kenny Biggs Road in Lumberton, reported Tuesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole his 32-inch flat-screen TV, valued at $300, and two .22 caliber handguns, valued at a total of $100, from his home.