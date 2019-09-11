RCC to do interviews for presidency Sept. 26

September 11, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report
Brothers
Singler
Cox

LUMBERTON — The Robeson Community College’s Board of Trustees has scheduled a special meeting for Sept. 26 to conduct interviews of its top two candidates for the college’s vacant president’s position.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and then the trustees will go into closed session to interview Dr. William Brothers and Melissa Singler. The Robesonian learned that the two candidates are being brought back for more questioning after the 12-member board split 6 to 6 on Brothers and Singler on Aug. 26. A candidate must have seven votes to be confirmed, according to Sammy Cox Jr., board chairman.

Cox said the trustees will be asking each candidate a new round of questions.

“We’re not planning to vote that night but that is a possibility,” Cox said.

Singler is the executive vice president of Cape Fear Community College in Wilmington. Dr. Brothers is the vice president and chief financial officer at Southwestern Community College in Sylva.

The interviews had been scheduled for Aug. 5, but we rescheduled because of Hurricane Dorian.

If the board cannot decide on one of the two candidates, it may be forced to reconsider previously eliminated candidates, according to Cox. The college received 39 applications and used a consulting firm to narrow that list to 10. Board members then reviewed the qualifications of the 10, including watching video presentations, and picked three finalists in July.

William Findt, retired former president of Bladen Community College, is serving as RCC’s interim president.

Brothers
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_Brothers-William-2015.jpgBrothers

Singler
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_HEADSHOT-MELISSA-SINGLER.jpgSingler

Cox
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_sammy-cox.jpgCox

Staff report