Plate sale to aid nonprofit

September 11, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — A steak plate sale that benefits Community Comes First, a nonprofit in Lumberton, has been scheduled for Oct. 4.

The sale will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Zion Hill Baptist Church, located at 12883 N.C. 41 North in Lumberton. Eat-in, take-out, drive-in and delivery are available.

The plates are $10 each and include a 9-ounce, rib-eye steak, a baked potato, salad, roll and dessert.

To buy tickets, call Randy Lewis, 910-301-0079; Mike Sessoms, 910-374-0226; James Sessoms, 910-991-5908; or Wade Hall, 910,827-5904.

