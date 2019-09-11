Foul play suspected in man’s death

LUMBERTON — Republican Dan Bishop defeated Democrat Dan McCready and two other candidates on Tuesday in the special election to fill the N.C. District 9 seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Throughout the district, with 99.3% of precincts reporting, Bishop, a state senator, won 94,984 votes, or 50.81% of all votes cast, to McCready’s 90,824, or 48.59%, according to unofficial results posted online by the N.C. State Board of Elections. Jeff Scott, a Libertarian, received 756 votes and Green Party candidate Allen Smith 364.

In Robeson County, McCready won with 10,518 votes to 10,285 for Bishop with all 39 precincts reporting, according to unofficial state Elections Board results. In all, 20,901 ballots were cast in Robeson, just more than 29 percent of the 71,465 registered voters.

“Obviously Republicans across the state are pleased with the results of a Bishop win and also a win in the 3rd district as well,” said Phillip Stephens, chairman of the Robeson County Republican Party.

McCready won with 56 percent in Robeson County in the general election over Mark Harris, whose apparent win was never certified. Bishop’s ability to perform much better in Robeson could have put him over the top, according to Stephens.

The party’s models established that Bishop needed 41% in Robeson County to win the district, he said. At 50.81%, Bishop not only exceeded the models but outperformed Mark Harris, whose never-certified victory over McCready in the November general election was thrown out by the State Elections Board over concerns of ballot fraud.

Bishop didn’t have as long to campaign as McCready, Stephens said. Having President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence visit to support the candidate certainly helped, Stephens said, as did having state Sen. Danny Britt Jr. and state Rep. Brendan Jones both stumping for him locally.

“We are thankful for the tremendous turnout, which is typically low in a special election as we can now focus on 2020,” Stephens said.

For the Robeson County Democrat Party, the bottom line is the party united for this election, party Chairperson Pearlean Revels said. The party is trying to rebuild after eight years of virtual non-existence, and the party’s efforts in the District 9 special election shows progress in that regard.

“It’s just we got beat and we just have to take that,” Revels said. “We just have to look toward another year and get ready for 2020.”

Messages of congratulations flowed from Republican Party organizations.

North Carolina Republican Party Chairman Michael Whatley said in a statement, “Congratulations to Dan Bishop on his impressive victory! The people of the 9th congressional district sent a resounding message that they prefer a representative who will stand with President Trump and fight for their values in Congress.”

National Republican Congressional Committee Chairman Tom Emmer also issued a statement.

It reads, “Congratulations to Dan Bishop on his definitive victory tonight in North Carolina’s 9th congressional district. North Carolinians rejected the Democrats’ socialist agenda and elected a representative who will defend North Carolina values, and will always fight for freedom and against socialism. I look forward to working with Dan in Congress to hold the Democrats accountable for their extreme agenda.”

The State Board of Elections was present throughout the 9th and 3rd districts on Tuesday.

The board deployed people to help in both district races, according to information from the State Board of Elections. About 30 elections officials from counties that weren’t involved in either political contests and State Elections Board personnel volunteered and were sent to counties in each district.

“In Bladen County, for example, two State Board employees and election employees from Durham and Randolph counties are assisting the county board of elections,” Patrick Gannon, a State Elections Board spokesman said early Tuesday evening. “Robeson County is getting help from one State Board employee and three Henderson County election employees.”

The county canvass for the 9th Congressional District will be Monday, and the county canvass for the 3rd district will be Sept. 20, according to the State Board of Elections. A candidate in either of the congressional races may demand a recount if the difference between the prevailing candidate and the candidate requesting the recount is not more than 1 percent of the total votes cast in that contest.

The seat had been vacant since the November 2018 general election. The State Board of Elections refused to certify the results after charges of ballot tampering were made in Bladen County. Unofficial results showed Republican Mark Harris beat McCready by 905 votes. McCready won Robeson County in November by 17,003 votes to Harris’ 12,543 and Libertarian candidate Jeff Scott’s 757. Rep. Robert Pittenger, the incumbent, lost to Harris in the primary.

The state Elections Board launched an investigation into the election fraud scandal. Hearings were held in February that led to an order for the special election. Harris, citing health problems, withdrew from the race.

In District 3, physician Greg Murphy defeated Democrat Allen Thomas and two other candidates. Murphy will succeed the late GOP Rep. Walter Jones Jr.

Murphy is a state House member who survived a 17-candidate Republican primary in April and a July runoff. Jones died in February after 24 years in Congress.

The GOP-leaning district extends from the Virginia border and Outer Banks to the Marine Corps’ Camp Lejeune, and inland to Greenville.

Thomas is a former Greenville mayor who questioned Murphy’s “blind loyalty” to Trump.

Poll worker Shelby Osborne, left, encourages voter Carol Conlon to cast her ballot in favor of Dan McCready on Election Day at Bill Sapp Recreation Center in Lumberton. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_DSCN7465.jpg Poll worker Shelby Osborne, left, encourages voter Carol Conlon to cast her ballot in favor of Dan McCready on Election Day at Bill Sapp Recreation Center in Lumberton. McCready https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_McCready-dan.jpg McCready Bishop https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_Bishop.jpg Bishop

T.C. Hunter Managing editor