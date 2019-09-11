Foul play suspected in man’s death

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — A longtime employee of Adelio’s Restaurant in downtown Lumberton was found dead in a home at 205 W. 17th St. early on Wednesday.

Police Capt. Terry Parker said police were not releasing the person’s name pending a positive ID and notification of next of kin, but The Robesonian has learned through multiple sources the person was Roderick Brewer. Brewer often worked as a bartender at the restaurant, which specializes in Italian cusine and is located at 111 W. Third St.

Parker said city police found the body while doing a wellness check.

According to Parker, police received information that a back door had been kicked in at the residence and that someone might be injured. Parker said evidence found inside the home suggests foul play.

Parker said early Wednesday investigators had identified a “person is interest.”

Anyone with information should call Detective Dereck Evans or Detective David Williford at the Lumberton Police Department 910-671-3845.

