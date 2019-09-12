LUMBERTON — Robeson County will benefit from state Sen. Dan Bishop’s victory in the special election to fill the N.C. District 9 seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, says the county’s resident member of the N.C. Senate.

“I think it means we have an experienced legislator who shares our values,” said Danny Britt Jr., a Republican. “It also means we have someone who I know will answer the phone when called. It is one thing when someone says what they will do things a certain way, but with Dan I know what he will do because I have seen it.”

On Tuesday, Bishop, a Republican, beat Democrat Dan McCready and Jeff Scott, a Libertarian, and Green Party candidate Allen Smith to win the congressional seat. However, McCready won Robeson County with 10,518 votes to Bishop’s 10,285, according to unofficial results posted by the State Board of Elections. But McCready had defeated Republican Mark Harris by about 4,700 votes in the 2018 general election, a result that was overturned because of election fraud.

The county canvass of the 9th district results will take place Monday, according to the State Elections Board.

Voter turnout in Robeson County was a factor in Bishop’s victory, Britt said.

“I believe that both the Republican and Democrat voter turnout in Robeson County was a factor in his victory. Both Republicans and Democrats came out to vote for Dan Bishop,” Britt said. “The huge swing in Robeson County pushed Dan over the edge. This is important because now he owes Robeson County, he needs Robeson County, he cannot ignore Robeson County, and he will know and remember that going forward because I will remind him.”

Britt also credits President Donald Trump’s rally in Fayetteville on Monday with helping nudge Bishop across the election finish line first.

“I believe his presence did energize the Republican base, which was critical in a special election,” Britt said. “However, I do not think it had the level of impact the president or the media believes.”

Britt campaigned a lot for Bishop, his seatmate in the N.C. Senate and a lawmaker he works with on several committees. And, although they do not vote the same way all they time, Britt says he knows Bishop is a man of conviction and faith.

“I know he is one of the most intelligent individuals I have ever known,” Britt said. “I also know if I pick up my phone and call him he will answer. It is extremely important to have a colleague at the federal level who can assist with constituents when necessary.”

The fact that a Republican was elected Tuesday night also is a positive for the local Republican Party, Britt said. It makes the local two-party political system stronger.

“I think people are understanding the Democratic Party that once was is not the Democratic Party of today,” he said. “However, with that said, I do not believe party should be the only factor as it is not always indicative of what is best for our district. The candidate matters. In this case Bishop was the best candidate.”

When Bishop will be sworn in to the U.S. House of Representatives is not known at this time. But after Bishop takes his congressional oath, or even before, he will resign his position in the Senate. It will be up to Bishop’s local Republican Party to nominate his replacement and Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, to appoint the nominee.

A request for comment sent to Bishop’s campaign organization was not answered.

Not every political observer sees all positives radiating from Bishop’s victory on Tuesday night. Some say the narrow win didn’t erase questions about whether or not President Trump and the Republican Party’s congressional candidates face troubling headwinds as the 2020 general election approaches.

The National Republican Congressional Committee sees Bishop’s win as yet another sign that congressional Republicans are poised to take back the majority.

“Despite Democrat candidate Dan McCready campaigning for over two years straight and starting the race as a quasi-incumbent with nearly 100% name ID and millions of dollars in the bank, Republicans were able to win by acting early, efficiently and effectively,” an National Republican Congressional Committee statement reads in part.

Bishop https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_Bishop-1.jpg Bishop Britt https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_danny-britt-perferred.jpg Britt

T.C. Hunter Managing editor