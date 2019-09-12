Two charged in murder of Adelio’s employee

By: Donnie Douglas - Editor
LUMBERTON — Police have arrested and charged two men with murder, and although the victim has not been positively identified, The Robesonian knows he was an employee of a popular downtown restaurant who was well known and liked.

The body of Roderick Brewer has been sent to the state Medical Examiner’s Officer for positive identification. He worked at Adelio’s Restaurant on Third Street, often as a bartender. After news spread of his death on Wednesday, there were many Facebook posts about how sad people were and how popular he was.

According to police Capt. Terry Parker, Kyle Todd Townsend, 33, of the 1300 block of East 11th Street, is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony conspiracy to commit first-degree burglary. He was arrested at the Police Department after police consulted with the District Attorney’s Office and placed in the Robeson County jail without bond. He was scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning.

The Lumberton Police Department SWAT, with the assistance of the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office SWAT, arrested Tyler Strickland, 28, of the 3000 block of Elizabethtown Road at his home without incident, according to Parker. He was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony conspiracy to commit first-degree burglary. He was jailed under no bond and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

The arrests come after Brewer’s body was found in a home at 205 W. 17th St. about 5:17 a.m. Wednesday as police conducted a wellness check. Police had received information that a back door had been kicked in and someone might be injured inside.

Parker said the investigation included interviews with several people, and the State Bureau of Investigation assisted in processing the crime scene and other aspects of the investigation.

Parker said, “The Lumberton Police Department would like to thank everyone who helped bring this investigation to a closure so quickly.”

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Dereck Evans or Detective David Williford at the Lumberton Police Department 910-671-3845.

