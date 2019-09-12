Crime report

September 12, 2019 robesonian News 0

The following break-ins were reported Wednesday and Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Rigid Transport, Dean Road, St. Pauls; Donna Norton, Smith Mill Road, Lumberton; Bailey’s Garage, N.C. 130 East, Fairmont; and Lanika Cade, Thomas Drive, Lumberton.

The following thefts were reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

George Koraytem, Progressive Farm Road, Fairmont; and Gregory Hammond, N.C. 20 West, St. Pauls.

William Cummings, of Onnie Joe Road in Maxton, reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that a robbery occurred at his residence.

Dillip Dattani, an employee at Atkinson Inn and Suites at 3003 W. Fifth St. in Lumberton, reported that someone broke into a room and stole a Sony 55-inch, flat-screen TV valued at $450.