5K to aid candidate for transplants

LUMBERTON — The wall of earth in the breech of the Jacob Swamp Dike that the city of Lumberton erected in the days before Hurricane Dorian’s arrival is now a permanent defense against flooding in low-lying areas of South Lumberton and West Lumberton.

In advance of the hurricane, Lumberton’s Public Works Department, with aid from an array of public and private groups, put up a 12-foot-tall wall spanning almost 200 yards of open ground, across a road and over railroad tracks. Public Works Director Rob Armstrong discussed the Herculean task on Friday. About 750 Hesco containers, designed for military use to protect soldiers, were used to keep the sand in place.

“This time, we had better timing and better cooperation from everyone, including CSX Railroad,” Armstrong said. “Planning began on Saturday (Aug. 31) when (North Carolina Department of Emergency Management Director) Mike Sprayberry got us in touch with dam and soil experts.

“We had a plan, and they gave us an idea of how to deal with crossing the railroad tracks. The tracks are a real challenge.”

On Sept. 2, the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers also weighed in. CSX, which had been skeptical of crossing its vital lifeline, was on board 100% this time after experiencing two major hurricanes in the past three years, Armstrong said.

It was not just a matter of moving a lot of dirt around, Armstrong explained. The city brought two large excavators, a large Army surplus forklift, and a lot of manpower and dirt to the project.

Railroad tracks are built on stone beds that are porous, presenting the greatest challenge of the project. The Army Corp of Engineers devised a lengthy “seepage blanket” to keep water from blowing through the gap.

CSX sent a track engineer to monitor the project. State Department of Transportation personnel also were present because the earthen wall had to join Interstate 95 in two places, including the tall bridge abutment at the site.

Armstrong could say not enough good things about the cooperation he received from the Army, CSX and the state.

That was only the public side of the story.

The landscaping fabric that covered 100 feet of railroad track came from Green State Landscaping of Lumberton. Lowe’s delivered plastic sheeting.

McArthur Construction stopped work on other projects and pitched in around the clock to help Public Works. C.M. Lindsay & Sons, another large Lumberton construction company, delivered loads of sand to the site.

City employees also worked around the clock in advance of another possible cataclysmic storm. Armstrong called their effort nothing short of “phenomenal.”

West Lumberton Baptist Church, which had been badly damaged twice, pitched in, allowing work on its property and keeping the fellowship hall open as an air-conditioned refuge from the heat for city workers.

The project came together on Sept. 4 when the railroad tracks were sealed. In advance, CSX had moved empty rail cars from Wilmington through Lumberton to Hamlet as a precaution. Two pumps were positioned to deal with any seepage.

The Sept. 5 storm did not hit Lumberton with significant rainfall, but lessons were learned, Armstrong said.

“We didn’t get to test it, but we felt confident that it would keep water out of the areas that had been so badly damaged by Matthew and Florence,” Armstrong said. “We have a good idea now how long it takes to cover the railroad tracks and how to do it.”

The tracks will be the key to future flood mitigation efforts in this part of Lumberton, he said. Grass will grow on the berm, which will be a part of the landscape until a more permanent plug, with floodgates, is erected.

Armstrong praised CSX for its cooperation.

“We learned from CSX’s perspective how to protect their tracks and make the project work at the same time,” he said. “Track safety is all important to them, but they understood our needs as well.”

Flood mitigation in Lumberton is not exclusively about plugging the gap in the Jacob Swamp Dike.

The water plant, which was flooded and disabled during Hurricane Matthew’s strike in October 2016, was another issue. An earthen berm protecting the water plant is nearly complete, and the city closed up the remaining gaps.

The state Department of Transportation is working on plans to stop flooding of I-95 in Robeson and elsewhere. Lumberton was virtually cut off during hurricanes Matthew and Florence because floodwater shut down vital transportation links.

The city also is concerned that its work to close the Jacob Swamp Dike will impact other areas of Lumberton. A lawsuit is pending.

“We’re concerned about other neighborhoods,” Armstrong said. “We’re engaged in an in-depth hydrological study.”

Lumberton Public Works Director Rob Armstrong explains on Friday the work that went into the wall of earth that closed the Jacob Swamp Dike and protected South and West Lumberton during the strike on Sept. 5 of Hurricane Dorian. The green core of the wall was built using Hesco containers that were shipped from Wilmington. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_Berm-2.jpg Lumberton Public Works Director Rob Armstrong explains on Friday the work that went into the wall of earth that closed the Jacob Swamp Dike and protected South and West Lumberton during the strike on Sept. 5 of Hurricane Dorian. The green core of the wall was built using Hesco containers that were shipped from Wilmington.

Expected to provide protection until floodgates installed

Scott Bigelow Staff writer