5K to aid candidate for transplants

By: Staff report
LUMBERTON — A 5K benefit run will be held Saturday to raise money for Catherine Gold, a Lumberton native who is facing multiple-transplant surgery.

It will use the same course that is used for the Rumba on the Lumber, with the start and finish in downtown Lumberton. It will start at 8 a.m.

Registration is $30 for anyone over 12 years old, and $15 for those who are younger. Sponsorships are for $500, $250 or $100.

For information, call Susan Oxendine at 910-843-6791 or 910-818-8684.

Catherine, the youngest daughter of Darlene and Joseph Gold, grew up in Lumberton and is a graduate of the University of North Carolina. At 5 weeks old, Catherine was diagnosed with Chronic Intestinal Pseudo-Obstruction, an extremely rare disease. The gastrointestinal disorder is characterized by vomiting, abdominal distention, pain and weight loss.

Now 27 years old, she faces multi-visceral surgery.

The 5K will raise money for an ongoing fundraiser to help with expenses from the surgery. The goal is $50,000, of which $26,750 has been raised.

