Murder suspect faces new charges

By: Staff report
SHANNON — A 22-year-old from Shannon who already has been charged with first-degree murder is now facing additional charges and is in jail under a $1.5 million bond.

Jody Lee Hunt Jr., of Fodiesville Road, was arrested by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole and is charged with discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle. The charge is in relation to a shooting that occurred on Sept. 4 at Thunder Valley Oasis Store in Red Springs.

Hunt was out on bond for first-degree murder and possession of firearm by a convicted felon.

In February 2018, Hunt was charged with first-degree murder in a shooting near Rennert that left Scott Chavis, 47, of McGougan Farm Road in Shannon, and Dakota Chase Hunt, 18, of Children Road in Red Springs, both death.

At the time, the shooting was believed to have followed an argument over loud music. Hunt suffered injuries during the shooting, and wore a hospital gown and bandages on both arms when he appeared in court.

Hunt was placed on probation in 2017 for a conviction of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division conducted the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.

