Man charged in Sept. 2 shooting

September 12, 2019
LUMBERTON — A Lumberton man was charged this week with a shooting that left the victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, 32-year-old Alexander Thomas, of Marigold Lane, was arrested Tuesday by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and is charged with discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

The charges stem from an incident on Sept. 2 during which sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting on the 300 block of Gardenia Drive and found Nathan Sanderson, 21, of Lumberton, injured. The shooting was the result of a dispute between two families who live in the area.

Thomas was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center under a $250,000 secured bond. The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are likely.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 671-3100 or 671-3170.

