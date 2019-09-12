St. Pauls adds 22-year-old officer

LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County has returned to low-performing status, according to data for 2018-19 released in early September by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction.

Twenty-two of PSRC’s 39 schools scored a D or F on their annual grade card, placing the district below the 50% performance mark for a ranking of low-performing. Robeson County’s 22,000 students could not build on last year’s scores, which saw them get out of the state’s doghouse.

There was some good news, with East Robeson Elementary, Southeastern Academy, which is a charter school, and the Early College at Robeson Community College each earning an A, and Tanglewood Elementary scoring a B.

School Board Chairman John Campbell said he is studying the report, but called it “bad news.” He cited a very difficult year.

“Our entire year was disrupted,” Campbell said. “Starting with Hurricane Florence and then teacher contracts, budgets, DPI involvement, and school closings and consolidations. It was a difficult year.”

With the budget fix and consolidations behind them, Campbell offered hope that the schools are pointed in the right direction.

“We are forward focused and believe in continuous improvement,” he said. “We know this is a building year, and we are continuing to monitor progress and remain excited for what is to come.”

On the grade card, four schools scored Fs and 18 scored Ds. Southside-Ashpole Elementary, which is managed by the state’s Innovative School District, scored an F in its first year under state leadership.

The Innovative School District hired a change agent as principal who had experience with rural, low income and minority students, but he was replaced at the start of year two of the educational experiment in turning around low-performing schools.

Some of the worst results for the district came in the middle grades. Lumberton Junior High, and Fairmont, Orrum and Townsend middle schools all scored Fs. In reading, nine schools scored Fs and 17 scored Ds, with middle schools leading the way downhill.

Days missed because of Hurricane Florence were included in the DPI report. The devastating storm caused Robeson County students to miss 18 days, which amounts to an entire month of school.

But Superintendent Shanita Wooten looked to human issues as the cause of poor performance. Financial, school closing and consolidation issues dominated the time of the Board of Education and school administrators in the second half of the 2018-19 year.

“Eighteen days is one factor, it is huge, but we cannot place all the blame on the storm,” Wooten said. “Honestly, everyone in the district has lost focus.

“There are things we need to do. We have to understand that this is about kids, not adults.”

Systems are in place to provide more “hands-on support” for leadership and teachers, she said. The financial turnaround school administrators have implemented, reducing teaching staff by about 190, gives the district more money to pursue academic goals.

“We’ve freed up money in Title I instead of paying teachers to be spent on instructional support where it should be,” Wooten said. “The Department of Public Instruction will also provide support.”

The superintendent passed blame around freely, including on herself.

“This goes back to all of us, me, the board and down the line,” Wooten said. “We’re really going to focus on practical help, hands-on help.”

Another DPI indicator showed that 24 Robeson County schools met or exceeded their goals. Fifteen schools did not meet expectations.

Wooten made no excuses for the Public Schools of Robeson County or Robeson County itself, because she said, “Poverty is no excuse.”

However, Southside-Ashpole, with fewer than 200 students and virtually 100% minority, makes a case for the difficulty of a turnaround.

School uniforms, longer school days and a new curriculum apparently was not enough to pull up the chronically low-performing school.

Innovative School District Superintendent James Ellerbe offered a small improvement in scores from the previous year. Most of the improvement was in math scores.

“Significant gains were achieved in third-grade math, and we plan to build on these increases this year,” Ellerbe said. “We have constructed a foundation for supporting continuous school improvement, which includes developing an effective team, establishing strategic priorities, implementing effective curriculum and engaging the local community. Establishing these areas were the priority in our first year.”

With a new principal in place, Ellerbe is hopeful that a new year will see continued improvement.

“Even with all the challenges the ISD faced in year one, we saw moderate improvements,” he said. “As we start our second year, we have teachers that are better versed in the Core Knowledge and Eureka Math curriculum being used, more comfortable with the extended day — students attend school from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. — and even more prepared to undertake the important task of improving student growth and achievement.”

In all, nine school districts were listed as low-performing, including Scotland County’s. Rural Eastern North Carolina dominated the list, although Richmond, Sampson and Whiteville schools had no low-performing schools.

Scott Bigelow Staff writer