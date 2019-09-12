St. Pauls adds 22-year-old officer

By: Jessica Horne - Staff writer
ST. PAULS — The town gained a new member on the police force Thursday.

During a regular Town Board of Commissioners meeting, 22-year-old Brynn Hinson, of Troy, was formally sworn in to service with the St. Pauls Police Department. She will be the youngest of 11 officers on the police force. Hinson took the oath with her aunt, Kim Sheppard, by her side.

Mayor Gerard Weindel and Commissioner Donna Patterson were not prese. The meeting was led by Mayor Pro Tem Elbert Gibson.

The board members on Thursday discussed using stucco to repair the front wall of the St. Pauls Fire Department building. The building had water damage from Hurricane Dorian because of a leak in the building’s front wall, said Evans Jackson, chief of St. Pauls EMS and Fire Department and Board of Commissioners member.

“It doesn’t leak anywhere else,” Jackson said.

He is looking into the cost to repair the wall and reinstalling windows that were not sealed into place during installation, Jackson said.

“The only time we have any problem is when we have windblown rain,” he said.

In other business, the board members approved a $6,100 project with Duke Energy that will incorporate LED lighting into the town’s street lights and contribute to energy savings.

Through the program, Duke Energy will give a discount to the town and the money the town saves will help pay the bill, Gibson said. How much money the town might save through the program was not discussed.

The board members also approved designating as surplus a 2010 Dodge Charger at the request of St. Pauls Police Chief Thomas Hagens. The car hasmechanical issues, the chief said.

The board members voted Thursday to table the donation to the town by Johnie Stephens of property on North Chapel Street until more information concerning the property is received.

Town Administrator Rodney Johnson presented the board members with information related to repairing storm drainage problems in the town. Johnson said that on Monday Golden LEAF representatives will visit the area and discuss what aid can be given. On Wednesday the board members will meet with Federal Emergency Management Agency representatives and insurance representatives to discuss Hurricane Florence damage claims.

The next St. Pauls Town Board meeting is scheduled for Oct. 10.

Brynn Hinson, left, is sworn in on Thursday as the newest, and youngest, member of the St. Pauls Police Department during a regular meeting of the Board of Commissioners meeting. Holding the Bible is the 22-year-old’s aunt, Kim Sheppard.
