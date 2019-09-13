Humane Society names new director

September 13, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report
Bennett

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Humane Society has a new executive director that the nonprofit believes will help it raise more money so that it can enhance services to homeless cats and dogs.

Samantha Bennett will begin her duties on Oct. 1.

“The board voted unanimously to approve of Samantha’s hiring,” said David Ayers, president of the society’s board. “Her love for animals and experience in grant writing, event planning and fundraising will be instrumental in building upon the rescue’s successful history.”

As executive director, Bennett’s main tasks will be shelter promotion and raising money.

“We created the position, and she fit the mold,” Ayers said.

Bennett most recently served as the grants and governmental affairs specialist for Southeastern Health. She said her experience in grant writing and fundraising, and working with the Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary in Florida and Leilani Mae Horse Rescue in Linden have prepared her for the new role at the Humane Society.

“I can use my gifts of writing, creativity, leadership and communication to improve the lives of Robeson County’s animals,” Bennett said. “By working with the board, Director Bill Cerase, RCHS members, and the devoted volunteers, there is no limit to what we can do to expand the programs and services we offer the public and the animals entrusted to us.

“I’m going to start putting my past experience to good use.”

Bennett said she already has many plans that she’s ready to put into motion. One of the first is educating residents on proper care for animals.

“There’s a lot of education to be done, starting in the schools when they are tiny,” Bennett said.

She and her husband, Donnie, live in Lumberton and have two adult children and numerous children of the four-legged and furry variety.

“As a lifelong supporter and volunteer for animal causes, this role is a dream realized,” Bennett said. “This gives me the opportunity to help animals and people because animals are therapy for people.”

Robeson County Humane Society members and residents of Robeson County and surrounding communities are invited to tour the rescue facility and meet Bennett and members of the shelter staff on Oct. 10 as part of their annual Bark at the Moon open house event. That event is scheduled to run from 6 to 8 p.m.

The shelter is located at 3180 W. Fifth St. in Lumberton.

Bennett
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_Sam-Bennett-Headshot.jpgBennett

Staff report

Related Articles