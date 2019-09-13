County has short agenda Monday

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — It should be a short meeting when the Robeson County Board of Commissioners meets on Monday.

The meeting at the county administrative building on Elm Street in Lumberton is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. The meeting agenda includes a Budget and Finance Committee report by Commissioner Pauline Campbell, and a Public Works Committee report by Commissioner Raymond Cummings.

The commissioners are then to take up a six-item Consent Agenda. Consent agendas typically are approved without discussion.

On Oct. 3, the commissioners are to take part in a public hearing on a proposed dog ordinance. The hearing is scheduled to be a 6 p.m. in the Emergency Operations Center, located at 38 Legend Road in Lumberton. The proposed ordinance is designed to prevent attacks by dangerous dogs.

The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Robeson County Board of Commissioners is on Oct. 7.

The Robesonian will live stream Monday’s meeting on Facebook.

