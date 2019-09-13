House approves new district maps

RALEIGH — The North Carolina House of Representatives on Friday gave final approval to a new legislative redistricting map.
The map is based on district lines randomly selected from computer-generated plans of the state Democratic Party’s redistricting expert at a recent trial challenging those election boundaries, according to information from House Speaker Tim Moore’s office.
The legislation, House Bill 1020, was sent to the Senate after a vote of 60 to 50, according the General Assembly website. No Democrats, including Lumberton’s Rep Charles Graham, voted in favor of the legislation, and only one Republican voted against it. Rep. Brenden Jones, whose District 47 covers part of Robeson County, voted in favor of HB 1020.
The legislation was sent Friday to the Senate, where it received first-reading approval and was referred to the Committee on Redistricting and Elections.
The map creates new House districts in 14 county groupings in the state legislature’s current elections map, according to Moore. The redistricting effort was undertaken after a three-judge panel directed the General Assembly to draw new boundaries in the wake of a legal challenge to voting lines in North Carolina.
Rep. Graham said recently that his District 47 is in one of those 14 county groupings. Jones declined to comment when asked recently if his district also is in one of the groupings.
Jowei Chen, an associate professor of Political Science at the University of Michigan, was accepted by the three-judge panel as an expert on legislative redistricting and political science. Chen’s models inherently comply with the court order since they took no partisan advantage into account, committee leaders said this week.
House Redistricting Committee Chairman David Lewis, R-Harnett, said members of the General Assembly and staff worked tirelessly this past week-and-a-half to comply with every letter of the court’s directives.
“These new maps are this House of Representatives’ best faith effort to comply with the court order in the condensed timeline we were granted,” Lewis said.
According to Moore, the redistricting process continues Monday when the House and Senate take public comment on the respective maps and consider plans produced and already passed by the opposite chamber.
On Friday, the Senate Committee on Redistricting and Elections approved new nonpartisan districts, according to Sen. Paul Newton, one of the panel’s chairmen.
In a joint statement, Senate Democratic Leader Dan Blue and Republican committee chairmen Newton, Warren Daniel, and Ralph Hise said, “This is the most transparent redistricting process in history. The maps produced in this room in the last several days are fair and nonpartisan. We approve of them and urge the full Senate to do the same.”
The public will have Friday and all weekend to review and comment on the maps approved by the committee using the online portal. The portal on the General Assembly’s website will remain open until noon on Monday.
The full Senate will vote on the maps at 7 p.m. on Monday.
