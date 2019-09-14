Traffic stop leads to drug charges

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — A Lumberton man faces drug and weapons charges after a search of his home on Friday that was prompted by a traffic stop.

Albert Dexter Drye, 48, of Lumberton, is charged with two counts of trafficking cocaine, two counts of trafficking opioids, possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule III-controlled substance, maintaining a drug dwelling, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Drye was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond.

His arrest came after Drug Enforcement Division investigators and deputies with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Community Impact Team executed a search warrant at 644 Josephine Drive, which is in the Allenton Community. The search followed a traffic stop that led to the discovery of cocaine and hydrocodone pills, according to the Sheriff’s Office. At the home, a quantity of powder cocaine, crack cocaine, hydrocodone pills, drug paraphernalia and two firearms were seized, as well as $1,875 in cash and a 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche truck.

