Crime report

September 16, 2019 robesonian News 0

The following break-ins were reported Friday to Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Rebecca Ortiz, Dean Road, St. Pauls; McArthur Construction, Oxendine School Road/Reverend Bill Road, Maxton; Andrew Savadge, Dean Road, St. Pauls; Mavis Stone, N.C. 130 West, Maxton; Griselda Gonzalez, Lombardy Village Road, Lumber Bridge; Antonio Ibarra, Bailey Road, Fairmont; Mary Curry, Williamson Road, Fairmont; Jermale McBryde, West Broad Street, St. Pauls; Nathan Groves, Stonewall Court, Parkton; Branford Sampson, Summer Lane, Lumberton; Mabel Jones, December Drive, Pembroke; Virginia Willoughby, Lovette Road, Lumberton; and Clayton Homes, Huggins Road, Lumberton.

The following thefts were reported Friday to Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Barnhill Contracting, N.C. 71 West/ Wagon Wheel Road, Shannon; Lindsay Stone, N.C. 130 West, Rowland; Steven Bodiford, N.C. 711, Lumberton; Bracey Locklear, Chapelwood Circle, Pembroke; Marshall Locklear, Piedmont Drive, Rowland; Dale Hunt, Centerville Church Road, Fairmont; Phoenix Maynor, Elrod Road, Maxton; Justin Freeman, Van Born Drive, Lumberton; Ivorie Harlan, Interstate 95, southbound lane 7-mile marker, Fairmont; and Barry Oquinn, Dean Road, St. Pauls.

Carla Sampson, of Moss Neck Road in Pembroke, reported Friday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that she suffered a serious injury from an assault.

Brad Thompson, of West Eighth Street in Lumberton, reported Sunday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into his property on East Eighth Street and stole copper wire, valued at $15, from his furnace. Thompson reported damages to four of his windows totaled $600.

Nigel Brown, of Spruce Street in Lumberton, reported Sunday to the Lumberton Police Department that he was injured when someone assaulted him with a knife.

Tony McGirt, an employee of Walmart Neighborhood Market, located at 2503 W. Fifth St. in Lumberton, reported Sunday to the Lumberton Police Department that two robbers broke the locks on drink machines and stole an undisclosed amount of product. McGirt reported $600 in damages.

Anthony Guess, of Dean Street in Lumberton, reported Saturday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone with a gun robbed him at his residence. The robber stole a Sharp Aquos 65-inch black flat-screen TV valued at $2,000. No injuries were reported.