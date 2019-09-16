School board meets Tuesday

September 16, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Board of Education of the Public Schools of Robeson County is scheduled to meet on Tuesday.

The meeting is to start at 6 p.m. in the district’s Central Office at 4320 Kahn Drive in Lumberton. Agenda items include teacher of the year recognition, principal of the year recognition, ​ weather makeup days, 2018-2019 accountability results and Curriculum Committee updates.

The board normally meets the second Tuesday of the month, but delayed it a week this month. The Robesonian plans to live stream to the meeting on Facebook.

Staff report