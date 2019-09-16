LUMBERTON — Robeson Community College will hold a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday at 10 a.m. of its Burn Building located at the Emergency Services Training Center at 5825 N.C. 72 East in Lumberton.

The public is welcome.

The building is used to train students in fighting fires.

The current Burn Building is over 20 years old and presents some safety concerns, according to Fidel Benton, director of marketing and communications.

A reception will immediately follow the groundbreaking ceremony. For more information, contact Rebekah Lowry at relowry@robeson.edu or call 910-272-3235.