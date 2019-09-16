Commissioners have light agenda, OK sale of K9 officer

By: Scott Bigelow - Staff writer

LUMBERTON — With a light agenda Monday, the Robeson County Board of Commissioners approved the sale of Rex, an injured K-9 law enforcement dog, to his handler.

Rex, a Belgian shepherd, suffered a broken left femur on Feb. 20 while training with his handler, Deputy Brandon Oxendine, at the Ventosa Kennel in Halifax County. The K-9 officer underwent surgery but was not able to return to active duty. Oxendine has housed Rex since his injury, and has a new K-9 patrol dog.

The county charged Oxendine $1 for the former law enforcement canine. Rex is now retired and living out his life as a family pet.

Rob Davis, the county attorney in waiting, served as lead attorney in the absence of County Attorney Gary Locklear. Locklear is on contract through February 2020, when Davis will become the sole attorney for county.

Also present was Commissioner Raymond Cummings, who has returned to work after several weeks absence because of illness.

The commissioners saw a presentation on a piece of equipment that Back Swamp Drainage District leaders want to buy to help them clean out ditches and canals. No price tag was put on the machine that has a 37-foot reach and can cut down trees up to 8 inches in diameter.

Back Swamp is one of several drainage districts seeking to clean up ditches and canals in the aftermath of two hurricanes.

The commissioners also heard from the Southern Sapphire Dance Company of Lumberton, which is seeking a sponsorship. With girls ages 6 to 18, the dance group competes in state and national competitions in a variety of dance styles and gives performances during the Lumberton Christmas Parade and elsewhere throughout the region.

Also during their public comment period, the commissioners heard from Joey McLellan, who announced his candidacy for an at-large seat on the Board of Education for the Public Schools of Robeson County.

The commissioners’ next meeting is Oct. 7, but they will hold a public meeting on a proposed dog ordinance on Oct. 3 at 6 p.m. in the county Emergency Operating Center on Legend Road in Lumberton.

The proposed ordinance may be viewed by clicking on “County Ordinances” at the bottom of the county’s web page.

Reach Scott Bigelow at 910-644-4497 or [email protected]

