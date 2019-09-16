County keeps 2 representatives with House plan

Sink Sink Stephens Stephens

LUMBERTON — Under a new district plan for the state House, Robeson County would retain two representatives, but in order for them to keep their seats, they would have to win the support of some new voters.

The map approved in the House on Friday shows that Rep. Brenden Jones’ District 46 now wraps around Rep. Charles Graham’s District 47, pulling some of the western part of the county into Jones’ district, and making Graham’s more concentrated around Lumberton.

But as yet, no one knows for sure how the new district lines will affect Graham and Jones in the 2020 general election, particularly as it pertains to voter demographics, said the executive director of the North Carolina Republican Party.

“We have not done a micro data analysis,” Jonathan Sink said.

Jones and Graham could not be reached for comment.

On Monday evening, Senate members approved a new map of nearly half of its electoral districts. The map, fashioned in committee this past week, was approved on a 38-9 vote. The plan now goes to the House.

The maps will be enacted once each is approved by both chambers. A three-judge panel recently ordered legislators to approve them by Wednesday, after which the judges will review the work.

Gov. Roy Cooper will have no say in what the lawmakers approve, Sink said.

“The governor does not have veto power,” he said. “The power of approval rests strictly in the General Assembly.”

The Senate proposal reworks districts in seven counties or multicounty groupings, including those in and around Raleigh and Charlotte. Monday’s Senate vote for approval was bipartisan, even as some Democrats complained about the process.

The judicial panel directed the General Assembly to draw new boundaries in the wake of a legal challenge to voting lines in North Carolina. The judges ruled that district maps approved in 2017 violated the state constitution by injecting boundaries with extreme partisan bias to favor Republicans.

The judges also ruled that the mapping work be done in the open. As a result, the lawmakers’ work has been conducted in open meetings that were live-streamed over the internet.

The result, either by conscious effort or coincidence, has been a cooperative effort on the part of Republicans and Democrats.

“We have had a lot of odd bipartisan agreement on these maps,” said Phillip Stephens, Robeson County Republican Party chairman.

Committees in both chambers decided to use districts created by an expert for plaintiffs who successfully sued over the 2017 lines as the basis for their work. The judges gave the district maps from University of Michigan professor Jowei Chen great weight in their ruling.

Some Democrats said Chen’s maps were never created to be used as actual districts. And some speakers at Monday’s public comment session said they were tainted when House and Senate members agreed to tweak them to ensure pairs of current incumbents aren’t living in the same districts. That would require them to run against each other in the 2020 elections.

The judges said incumbency protection could be considered if drawing the maps.

Sink https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_Sink.jpg Sink Stephens https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_Phillip-Stephens-2.jpg Stephens