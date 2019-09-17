The following armed robberies were reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Lucky’s, McGirt Gin Road, Maxton; and Larry Hunt, Norment Road, Lumberton.

The following break-ins were reported Monday and Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Rhonda Dillard, Deep Branch Road, Lumberton; Sydni Baxley, Marvin Drive, Lumberton; Lillie Austin, N.C. 130 West, Maxton; Jessica Frezzo, Little Rod Road, Lumberton; Ryan Emanuel, Union Chapel Road, Red Springs; Tina May, Skinny Lane, Lumber Bridge; Mary Patterson, Ronald Boulevard, Lumberton; Kimberly Oxendine, N.C. 72 West, Lumberton; and Jocelyn Haynes, Alamac Village Drive, Lumberton.

The following thefts were reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Jeff Wright, Crenshaw Road, Shannon; and David Johnson, Ardell Road, Maxton.