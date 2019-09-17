LUMBERTON — Lumber River Day will be observed from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Princess Ann Access landing near Orrum.

Canoe rides, casting contests, a children’s T-shirt wringing race, booths, exhibits, craft vendors, food and drinks are some of the events and amenities that will be offered. Visitors can experience the wonders of the river by strolling on walking trails and enjoying nature.

For more information, send a email to lumber.river@ncparks.gov or go online to /www.ncparks.gov/lumber-river-state-park.