Class offers out from seat-belt fine

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — A program that enables people cited for not wearing a seat belt to get out of paying the fine while learning about the dangers of driving while not buckled up debuts this weekend.

Those who complete the free two-hour Saved By the Belt: Safety Class program can have the ticket dismissed by the Robeson County District Attorney’s Office. Offenders may have their citation and fine waived only once through the program, according to information from the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The course, offered by Southeastern Health, covers the physics behind a crash, causes of most crashes, state laws and myths about seat-belt use.

“We want people to realize how deadly not buckling up can be if you’re in a vehicle crash,” said Skyla Pryor, Southeastern Health’s grant program coordinator.

The N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program awarded Southeastern Health a $44,740 grant in May to launch the safety classes.

The first safety class tentatively is scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 21 at the O.P. Owens Agriculture Center, located at 455 Caton Road in Lumberton. Classes will be scheduled based on the number of participants signed up to attend. Those interested in registering for the class can do so by going to southeasternhealth.org and looking under the “calendar of events” tab or by calling 910-671-5000.

With a penalty fee of $25.50 and court costs of $153.50, a seat-belt ticket can cost a motorist $179, according to buckleupnc.org.

Robeson County officials hope the program will reduce the number of people killed in traffic accidents.

“Reducing it by one life makes it worthwhile,” said 1st Sgt. S.B. Lewis, of the state Highway Patrol.

The class offers an opportunity for offenders to change behavior and to learn the importance of wearing a seat belt, he said. It could change opinions or behaviors of people skeptical of the added protection a seat-belt can offer, according to Lewis.

“It’s all in how people approach the class,” Lewis said.

He said people not wearing a seat belt during a crash face the possibility of being thrown from the vehicle and suffering more injuries.

Without the belt, the “possibility of injuries is just going to amplify,” Lewis said.

Several law enforcement agencies in Robeson County have agreed to begin issuing more seat belt tickets in conjunction with the classes. Those agencies also will hand out informational material that explains how people can avoid citations if they complete the course.

In Robeson County, 82 people who did not use a seat belt or child car seat were killed in crashes between 2014 and 2018, according to the state Transportation Department. On average, 45 people are killed each year in vehicle crashes in Robeson County, and most of the deaths are the result of speeding, drunken driving, distracted driving or failing to wear a seat belt.

The Robeson County District Attorney’s Office once offered the course, but it was canceled several years ago because of budget constraints. Bringing the course back was a priority of the Robeson County Vision Zero Task Force, a group of community and organizational leaders committed to reducing traffic facilities.

