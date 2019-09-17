Getting into the swing

MAXTON — The Maxton Board of Commissioners approved raises for the town’s six patrol officers at its regular meeting on Tuesday.

The decision was unanimous to amend the town’s budget in order to set aside $17,000 for a pay increase of $1 per hour. The $17,000 will accommodate nine officers, which is the number of officers budgeted in the 2019-20 fiscal year. The police force currently only has six patrol officers. New hires would automatically receive the extra dollar.

Mayor Emmett Morton said the raise is needed to retain its officers.

“This will help us compete with some of these small cities that are taking our officers away,” Morton said. “I’m sure the officers will appreciate this.”

The pay increase goes into effect immediately.

The board also voted to establish a Housing Selection Board to pick homeowners eligible for repairs funded by Community Development Block Grants. Bob Taylor, a disaster recovery coordinator and grant writer with civil and environmental engineering firm WithersRavenel, told the commissioners that the selection board is one of the grant application requirements.

The board will consist of five residents who, preferably, are not employed with the town, Taylor said. Their duties will be assisting in setting a criteria to prioritize homeowners for home repairs.

Morton said any residents interested in joining the board should contact the town to “put their name in the pot” to be nominated. The number to call is 910-844-5231.

The commissioners tabled a request to amend a Solid Waste policy in order to establish a $25 fine for residents who don’t roll their trash cans back from the curb after garbage pickup. The policy would require residents to roll back cans by 6 a.m. the day after pick up or risk being fined.

Town Manager Roosevelt Henegan Jr. said the amendment would stipulate the fine would apply to residents who are warned more than twice after they violate the roll-back deadline.

During discussion, Commissioner Elizabeth Gilmore asked if waste management was becoming an issue. Henegan said the violation is “not a major problem,” but it is “unsightly” and could be a liability to the town.

“I have a hard time with this because I leave my trash out all the time,” Morton said.

The board agreed to table the matter and discuss it at a workshop.

Henegan told board members that a letter has been sent to Robeson County Manager Kellie Blue requesting the county donate the vacant R.B. Dean Elementary School building to the town. The school board voted in July to close four schools, including R.B. Dean in Maxton, as a way to deal with a $2 million deficit.

“We have not received a response yet, but the letter has been sent,” Henegan said.

Also at the meeting:

— Morton selected Hattie McEachin as the mayor’s pick on the Housing Authority Board. The term is for three years.

— The commissioners appointed Jane James, Patricia Johnson and Paul Davis to three-year terms on the Gilbert Patterson Library’s governing board.

— Aggie Deese asked the board during the meeting’s public forum to foreclose on “or at least cut the grass” of a dilapidated house beside her home on Patterson Street.

— Morton announced that Octoberfest will be held on Oct. 12 at Beachum Park, located at 300 S. Austin St. The festival will include an outdoor movie, trunk-or-treat, a photo booth and vendors.

Henegan https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_DSCN7393.jpg Henegan Morton https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_Morton.jpg Morton Bob Taylor, a disaster recovery coordinator and grant writer with civil and environmental engineering firm WithersRavenel, gives the Maxton Board of Commissioners updates on Tuesday on the Community Development Block Program Grant’s next application cycle. Taylor told the board that the new cycle may begin in January or February. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_DSCN7487.jpg Bob Taylor, a disaster recovery coordinator and grant writer with civil and environmental engineering firm WithersRavenel, gives the Maxton Board of Commissioners updates on Tuesday on the Community Development Block Program Grant’s next application cycle. Taylor told the board that the new cycle may begin in January or February.

Tomeka Sinclair Staff writer