NRA on GOP women’s agenda

September 17, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff writer
LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Republican Women’s Club will discuss updates concerning the National Rifle Association during a meeting scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

The meeting will take place at Adelio’s Italian Restaurant, located at 111 W. Third St. in Lumberton. An optional dinner is $15.

Cathy Wright, a front-lines activist leader for the North Carolina National Rifle Association Institute for Legislative Action, will speak and present the updates. Call 910-740-5555 for more information.

