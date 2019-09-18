Fundraiser to aid disaster relief

September 18, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Disaster Recovery Coalition will be selling barbecue meals Friday to raise money to fund its efforts to help victims of hurricanes Matthew and Florence.

The fundraiser will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 802 N. Cedar St. in Lumberton. Pulled barbecue pork and barbecue chicken plates will be sold for $8. Sweet Hawaiian, spicy Korean and Memphis-style barbecue will be offered. Plates come with baked beans and coleslaw. Soft drinks and bottled water will be sold for $1.

This is a drive-through event because of limited parking. Call 910-370-1648 to pre-order and pay for a quick pickup.

