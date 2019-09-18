Crime report

Jason Cannon, an employee of Hobby Lobby located at 5075 Fayetteville Road in Lumberton, reported Tuesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole an assortment of jewelry valued at $250 from the business.

Jennifer Walters, of Saxon Avenue in Lumberton, reported Tuesday that someone broke into her home and stole a Dell laptop, valued at $120, and various DVDs valued at $2,000. Walters reported that damages to her back door total $100.

Blenda Berry, of Seventh Street Road in Lumberton, reported Tuesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into her property on McPhail Road and caused $200 worth of damage to the kitchen floor. No items were reported stolen.

Roberta McDougal, an employee of Minute Mart located at 3905 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Lumberton, reported Tuesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole a box of Juicy Fruit gum valued at $16.02, a box of Hubba Bubba gum valued at $25.02, a box of AirHeads gum valued at $22.68, a box of Milky Way Midnight valued at $52.08, a box of Skittles valued at $52.92, a box of Starburst valued at $52.08, a box of Skittles Sour valued at $52.08, a box of Hi-Chews Apple valued at $22.05, a box of Hi-Chews Grape valued at $22.05, a box of Hi-Chews Strawberry valued at $22.05, and a box of KIT KAT bars valued at $52.92.

The following break-ins were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Jessica Jacobs, Old Baker Road, Maxton; Roderick Wilkerson, Thomas Drive, Lumberton; Mitchell Turner, Fairgrove Road, Fairmont; Jamil Chavis, Biggs Road, Rowland; and Robert Oxendine, Lumbee Avenue, Lumberton.

The following thefts were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Patricia Willis, N.C. 20 West, St. Pauls; Jerry Brayboy, Leigh Lane, Lumberton; James Locklear, Shannon Road, Lumberton; Georgeann Barnes, McGirt Road, Maxton; Carmen Acevedo, Gaddy Road, Fairmont; and Eric Locklear, Sedgefield Drive, Lumberton.

Leo Hester of Fayetteville Road in Lumberton reported Monday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole a .25 caliber handgun valued at $300 from his unlocked vehicle while parked at his residence.

Juan Munoz, of Huntington Farm Road in St. Pauls, reported Monday to the Lumberton Police Department that while his vehicle was parked at Lowe’s Home Improvement located at 5060 Fayetteville Road in Lumberton, someone stole a tool box valued at $60, drill valued at $180, two mud pans valued at $60 and eight knives valued at $60 from the vehicle.

Lisa Oxendine, of Upper Bellbrook Road in Ohio, reported Monday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole her silver 2011 Cadillac Escalade SUV, valued at $30,000, from the Red Roof Inn located at 3530 Capuano St.

Pamula Sontas, of South Grace Street in Lumberton, reported Monday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole $42 in cash, two cordless Black and Decker drills valued at $180, and an air compressor valued at $300 from her property.

Dasmond McArthur, of Warwick Mill Road in Lumberton, reported Monday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into his home and stole a gold bracelet valued at $800, an Xbox One valued at $299, and a video game valued at $60.