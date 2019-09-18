September 18, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report
LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Public Library has rescheduled a talk with Holocaust survivor Zev Harel for Saturday at 2 p.m.

Harel will give a firsthand account of surviving three concentration camps during a presentation at the Osterneck Auditorium, located at 102 N. Chestnut St. in Lumberton. The event is free but seating will be limited. The program is recommended for ages 12 and up.

A professor emeritus in the School of Social Work at Cleveland State University in Cleveland, Harel has been a public speaker about the Holocaust for the past 40 years, seeking to honor the memories and legacies of those who were killed.

After staying in the Auschwitz, Mauthausen and Ebensee concentration camps, Harel was liberated by the U.S. Army’s 3rd Cavalry at the age of 15.

After his release, Harel assisted with the immigration of Holocaust survivors to Palestine. He served in the Jewish defense forces and later in the Israeli military after the country was established by the United Nations in 1948.

