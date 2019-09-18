Two charged with assault, robbery

September 18, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report
Henke
Lowery

LUMBERTON — Two Lumberton men are charged with assaulting and robbing a man on Tuesday at a local grocery store, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

At about 2:56 p.m. on Tuesday, sheriff’s deputies were called to a robbery on the 6000 block of N.C. 211 East, where Nicholas Brown, of Lumberton, reported he had been assaulted and robbed at Allenton Grocery. Brown said a cell phone and $250 in cash were stolen.

Justin T. Henke, 22, and Sebastian Q. Lowery, 24, both of Lumberton, are each charged with common law robbery, and simple assault and battery, according to the Sheriff’s Office. They were put in the Robeson County Detention Center, each under a $5,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.

Henke
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_justin-henke.jpgHenke

Lowery
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_sebastian-lowery.jpgLowery

Staff report