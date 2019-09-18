Red Springs police probe shooting death

September 18, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

RED SPRINGS — Red Springs police are trying to determine who shot and killed a 32-year-old man on Tuesday night.

The Robesonian was unable to contact anyone with the police department, but Town Manager David Ashburn identified the victim as Brian Johnson. No other information about Johnson, including his address, was available.

According to Ashburn, Johnson was shot to death near the intersection of East Sunset Circle and East Eighth Avenue. Ashburn said the shooting occurred about 7:23 p.m.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office was called to provide crowd control after the shooting death, but did not have any information on the shooting death.

Television station WRAL reported that police do not have any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Red Springs Police Department at 910-843-3454. Callers can remain anonymous.

Staff report