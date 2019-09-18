Red Springs police probe shooting death

LUMBERTON — A new building at Robeson Community College soon will spark the attention of firefighters across the region.

It was announced Wednesday during a groundbreaking ceremony that a new burn building will be built at the college’s Emergency Services Training Center, located at 5825 N.C. 72 East in Lumberton.

“We are pleased the trustees have approved this, looking out for the needs of the county,” interim President William Findt said during the morning ceremony.

The $2.1 million, two-level building will be 3,121 square feet and designed to last a minimum of 20 years. The structure will be used to simulate fire scenarios to help train law enforcement, emergency services personnel and firefighters.

Fires in the training structure will be created through the controlled burning of Class A combustible materials such as wood pallets, hay or cardboard, with a state certified live burn instructor present, said Robert Ivey, fire rescue training coordinator. Those materials are then placed inside the building to create smoky conditions.

But, unlike its name suggests, the building itself will not burn.

“The building will be designed to withstand extreme conditions utilizing specialized building materials and design mechanisms to either consolidate or distribute heat as desired,” an RCC press release reads in part.

The burn building was designed by Raleigh-based Moseley Architects and will be built by Driven Contractors, a business located in Maxton.

It will be paid for with a portion of $7 million RCC received in 2016 from the issuance of state bonds. The college plans to use the remaining funds to expand the law enforcement building and construct an emergency services building on campus.

Steven Hunt, vice president of Workforce Development and Continuing Education, recognized members of Lumberton City Council, county commissioners, Lumberton City Fire Department, Lumberton Police Department and Emergency Services who were in attendance and thanked them for helping bring the burn building project to fruition.

Hunt said construction will begin in October and could take nine months to a year to complete.

“The project originally started out with a tower and a burn building,” he said.

However funding issues caused a change in plans, Hunt said. While the original plan called for a new burn building and tower, the altered plan calls for an upgrade the current tower.

The old burn building was built in 1997, and consisted of six metal cargo containers, which over a period of time became unsafe, Ivey said.

“I think this will be a good addition for fire safety and training,” said Landon Moore, Robeson County Fire Association president.

There is more to the training than a smokescreen.

“Burning is just one part,” Ivey said.

The burn building also is structured to accommodate training in roof access, searching buildings and the use of ropes, he said.

RCC students enrolled in the firefighter academy that began Tuesday and will conclude Thursday were also in attendance. Some students traveled from Fayetteville, Whiteville and Rockingham to complete the course. The course, which features fire rescue and vehicle extrication, is a component of firefighter certification necessary in the state.

Robeson County Manager Kellie Blue commended RCC for its efforts and expressed her pride in its programs.

“Thank you again in being a major contributor to our education system,” Blue said.

Pictured is a rendering of the new burn building to be built at Robeson Community College’s Emergency Services Training Center at 5825 N.C. 72 East in Lumberton. It will provide training for fighting fires. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_Robeson-County-Community-College-Burn-Building.jpg Pictured is a rendering of the new burn building to be built at Robeson Community College’s Emergency Services Training Center at 5825 N.C. 72 East in Lumberton. It will provide training for fighting fires. Courtesy image | RCC Officials with Robeson Community College and county leaders break ground on Wednesday for a new burn building at 5825 N.C. 72 East in Lumberton. Construction on the $2.1 million, two-level, 3,121-square-foot building will begin in October and will take nine months to a year to complete. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_RCC3-2-.jpg Officials with Robeson Community College and county leaders break ground on Wednesday for a new burn building at 5825 N.C. 72 East in Lumberton. Construction on the $2.1 million, two-level, 3,121-square-foot building will begin in October and will take nine months to a year to complete. Jessica Horne | The Robesonian

Jessica Horne Staff writer