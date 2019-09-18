Precautions urged as illnesses climb from mosquitoes

Smith Smith

State health officials are encouraging residents and visitors to take precautions to prevent mosquito-borne illnesses this fall, particularly in the wake of reports of an unusually high number of illnesses and deaths caused by one disease spread by mosquitoes.

“In North Carolina, mosquito-transmitted diseases can happen through October,” said Dr. Zack Moore, state epidemiologist. “Although most mosquitoes produced after hurricanes do not transmit diseases, heavy rains from Hurricane Dorian have filled containers and tree holes around homes in some areas, possibly creating more habitat for mosquitoes that can also carry infectious viruses.”

While precautionary steps are urged, there is no need for Robeson County residents to rush out and empty retail shelves of insect repellent because there has been no significant increase in the local mosquito population, according to Bill Smith, county Health Department director. It would take a significant rainfall to cause an increase in the mosquito population.

“Some of the county saw an increase in mosquito activity 10 days or so after Dorian, but many did not,” he said. “It is not at an alarming rate.”

The diseases being closely monitored are West Nile virus and Zika, Smith said. Traditionally the Carolinas don’t see many cases of West Nile virus, and only travel-associated Zika has been found in most of the United States, including in North Carolina.

Eastern equine encephalitis typically is a danger only to horses, Smith said. But, there have been cases of EEE in horses in surrounding counties.

Health officials in other states are reporting a higher than normal number of deaths and illnesses from Eastern equine encephalitis.

The normally rare virus has been diagnosed in 21 people in six states, and five people have died. The infection is only being seen in certain counties within a small number of states, including North Carolina.

The U.S. each year has seen seven illnesses and three deaths, on average.

It’s not clear why numbers are up this year, but for some reason cases seem to spike once every several years, Dr. Mark Fischer, an expert at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Wednesday.

Most infections occur in the summer, so health officials do not think it will get much worse.

Massachusetts has eight cases, followed by Michigan, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Jersey and North Carolina.

In Rhode Island, there are three cases, including one death.

“This is an extremely unusual year,” said Al Gettman, head of the state’s mosquito control program.

The other deaths were in Massachusetts and Michigan.

Smith said county residents can protect themselves against mosquito-borne diseases by wearing shirts with long sleeves and pants that fully cover their legs, and by using repellent. They also should avoid forested areas, limit exposure hours in the evening and morning, and empty standing water containers.

“This is the same message for the last 10 years and is provided in retail stores and the CDC website,” he said.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services also has a warning message for residents.

“There are no vaccines licensed for use in humans against mosquito-borne viruses that may be acquired in North Carolina, and no specific medications to cure them once a person is infected by a mosquito, so the first line of defense is to protect yourself against mosquito bites any time you are outside,” a state DHHS release reads in part.

The department issued the following precautions for limiting standing water and other mosquito breeding sites in the environment and around homes:

— Drill holes in recycling containers, toys, or any outdoor items that can hold unwanted water.

— Clear roof gutters of debris.

— Dispose of tires, or keep them under cover so water cannot collect in them.

— Repair screened windows and doors, making sure they fit tightly.

— Plug or fill tree holes — water in tree holes is the primary habitat for the mosquito that transmits La Crosse encephalitis.

More information on the prevention of mosquito bites is available on the Division of Public Health’s website and www.epa.gov/insect-repellents/find-repellent-right-you.

Smith https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_Smith-bill-1.jpg Smith