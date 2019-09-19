Pets available for adoption Saturday

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — Frannys Friend’s will have dogs and cats of all ages available for adoption on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Petsense in Lumberton.

Donations of cat litter and food, canned and dry, are encouraged, as well as monetary gifts.

Petsense is located at 4327 Fayetteville Road in Lumberton.

