Crime report

September 19, 2019 robesonian News 0

The following break-ins were reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Patricia Strickland, Oakgrove Church Road, Lumberton; Lonzo Hill, Camala Drive, Lumberton; and Dessie Lambert, Opal Road, Red Springs.

The following thefts were reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Cathy Hunt, U.S. 301 South/Raynham Road, Rowland; Kathy Houser, Regan Church Road, Lumberton; David McLean, Tom M Road, Rowland; Timberline Construction, Old Stage Road, Fairmont; and Brandon Lewis, Sealey Drive, Rowland.

Algeria Sinclair, of Parkview Drive in Lumberton, reported Wednesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone attempted to hit her with their vehicle in the parking lot of Lowe’s Home Improvement, located at 5060 Fayetteville Road in Lumberton.

Kalan Smith, of McPhail Road in Lumberton, reported Wednesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into his vehicle while it was parked at his residence and stole its Pioneer radio, valued at $350.