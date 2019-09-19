Zoning Board clears way for disputed hotel

Moore Moore

LUMBERTON — A hotel construction project that has drawn criticism has cleared a major hurdle and is on its way back to Lumberton City Council for a new round of debate.

The city Planning Board voted 6-3 on Tuesday to send to City Council a compromise plan related to a zoning request that would pave the way for the construction of a hotel between Farmbrook Drive and Hatfield Court. The item will be on the agenda for the council’s Oct. 14 meeting.

The rezoning request involving two parcels of land owned by the Patel family was brought up and debated during the council’s Sept. 4 meeting and was met with a chorus of objections. At the urging of Councilman Leroy Rising, in whose precinct the hotel would be built, the request was sent back to the Planning Board in the hopes a compromise could be reached.

A compromise was reached and was presented to the board, said Holt Moore, city attorney.

The compromise involves rezoning the parcel fronting Farmbrook Drive from B-4, General Business, to B-5, which allows the service of patrons coming off Interstate 95, Moore said. The new zoning designation allows for the construction of a structure up to 60 feet tall. Under the B-4 designation a structure can be no more than 35 feet tall.

The compromise also calls for a 35-foot deep section of the parcel fronting Hatfield Court to be attached to the Farmbrook Drive parcel. The entire larger parcel would be rezoned B-5, if council members approve the compromise plan. The rest of the Hatfield Court parcel would remain zoned for General Business.

“It will leave enough space on the back parcel for the construction of a modest business,” Moore said.

As of now, the Patel family has no plans for the Hatfield Court land, said Ravi Patel, who championed the rezoning request during the Sept. 4 council meeting. The immediate objective is to get the rezoning request approved and to build a hotel.

He is happy with the compromise that he worked out with the help of city staffers, Patel said.

“It was a joint effort between me and the city,” Patel said

Dr. David Allen Jr., an orthopedic surgeon with an office on Hatfield Court, is not happy with the compromise. He plans to be at the Oct. 14 meeting to speak against it. He had a staff member speak on his behalf during the Sept. 4 meeting. He couldn’t attend the meeting because he was performing surgery.

He was at the Planning Board meeting on Tuesday, and he did speak out against the hotel project, Allen said.

“The big thing I am concerned about is we’re going to be in the shadow of that hotel,” he said.

He wouldn’t have invested all the money he has invested in his Hatfield Court property if he had known other property in the area would be rezoned to allow a four-story hotel to be built near his office, he said.

“And the hotel might be in compliance, but it will dump more water in the streets that see a volume of stormwater the city can’t handle now,” Allen said.

During hurricanes Matthew and Florence the entire area was flooded, he said.

Another concern he has is traffic coming off the interstate and causing more congestion in the area’s streets, Allen said. He has pictures of tractor-trailer rigs parked along the service road by drivers staying at the nearby motel.

He said he doesn’t trust the Patel family to keep up the hotel, if it is built, based on the condition of the nearby motel that the family owns and has lived in for 15 years, Allen says. The motel needs to be painted and is starting to look run-down.

“These people don’t look like they’re going to invest a penny in this place if they’re not keeping up the motel they’re living in,” Allen said.

