Schools moving to remove lead threat

LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County is taking steps to eliminate lead poisoning hazards found recently at two schools, sparking a firestorm of concern and speculation on social media.
The poisoning threats were detected during a state-mandated environmental investigation that is conducted at schools that are starting pre-kindergarten classes, according to a statement issued Friday by Karen Brooks-Floyd, assistant superintendent of Administration, Community Engagement & Auxiliary Services.
“Two classrooms (Pre-K) that serve children under the age of 6 at Fairgrove Elementary School and Townsend Middle School have tested positive for lead,” the statement reads in part.
According to Brooks-Floyd, the district is taking all steps necessary to eliminate the lead poisoning threats that were found and to ensure there are no other threats to the health and safety of the children. The work includes, but is not limited to, repainting surfaces in the classrooms with a non-lead-based sealant and replacing baseboards.
“The district will also work closely with environmental professionals of Duncklee & Dunham to help reduce lead hazards, conduct the appropriate environmental tests, develop a remediation plan and provide information on lead exposure,” the statement reads in part.
The work will be completed before the pre-kindergarten children report for classes on Wednesday, according to Brooks-Floyd.
The work to eliminate the lead poisoning threat was not triggered by a complaint or a child with an elevated lead level as has been rumored, said Bill Smith, county Health Department director. It was triggered because the schools want to add pre-kindergarten classrooms, which means conducting a lead test of the whole school as required by the state Division of Child Development.
Areas with exposed lead were found in both schools, Smith said. Those areas were “very minor” and can be remediated as required.
Subsequently, the county Health Department sent warning letters to the parents of students ages 6 and younger who attend both schools, Smith said.
“We held off sending our letter out believing that the public schools would send something via the student, but this did not occur,” he said.
The letter advised parents of the situation and urged them to have their children tested for lead poisoning by their family physician or at the Health Department, Smith said. This can be done by scheduling an appointment with the family’s regular doctor or the Robeson County Health Department’s Child Health Clinic. The number to the Health Department’s Child Health Clinic is 910-608-2120.
The complete letter is posted on the Health Department’s website.