West Lumberton holds Community Day

September 19, 2019
LUMBERTON — West Lumberton’s 911 Community Day, organized by the community and Lumberton Councilman Eric Chavis, will be held Saturday at Luther Britt Park.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. under Shelter B at the park, located at 671 Branch St. in Lumberton.

The event will celebrate the recovery of the West Lumberton community from the damage it suffered when Hurricane Matthew struck in October 2016.

Everyone is invited to enjoy entertainment by local talent, door prizes, free food, train rides around the park and a water slide. Children using the water slide are asked to wear bathing suits.

Emergency vehicles will be on display. Special seating will be provided for elderly people who need it.

