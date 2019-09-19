Legal challenge to ACP ends in Robeson

Locklear Locklear

LUMBERTON — The path has been cleared toward building in Robeson County a tower and metering station that would service the planned Atlantic Coast Pipeline, but it doesn’t mean construction will start anytime soon.

Construction of the 600-mile pipeline that would carry fracked natural gas from West Virginia to a point near Pembroke is on hold until two legal challenges can be resolved in court, said Tammie McGee, a Duke Energy spokesperson.

Dominion Energy, Duke Energy, Piedmont Natural Gas and Southern Company Gas are partners in the construction of the pipeline.

The legal challenge regarding the 350-foot-tall tower and metering station that were to built near Prospect came to an end in July, said Gary Locklear, interim Robeson County attorney.

“There’s been no appeal,” Locklear said. “Therefore all of the Goins’ complaints have been dismissed.”

Brothers Robie and Dwayne Goins filed a lawsuit in October 2017 challenging the Robeson County Board of Commissioners’ approval on Aug. 27, 2017, of a conditional-use permit for the tower-and-station project. Other area residents, environmental groups and the Tuscarora Tribe. joined the legal fight.

The Goins brothers own property near where the pipeline is to end in Robeson County. They sought to have the conditional-use permit application remanded and the permit revoked.

The case was heard, and Superior Court Judge Mary Ann Tally, out of Cumberland County, ruled against the brothers in mid-April. The Goins brothers filed an appeal with the North Carolina Court of Appeals. But there was a question as to whether or not the appeal was filed in time.

Robeson County Superior Court Judge Frank Floyd ruled the appeal was not timely, Locklear said. Floyd heard the case on July 15 and issued his order on July 26. All parties were sent a copy of his ruling.

“And there’s no appeal,” Locklear said.

Construction of the pipeline can begin in North Carolina once a case involving the vacating by the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals, in Richmond, Virginia, of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline’s Biological Opinion and Incidental Take Statement is resolved, McGee said. The pipeline’s builders expect the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will be able to correct the issues identified in July by the court.

“Once the new Biological Opinion and Incidental Take Statement are issued, we will seek the necessary approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to resume construction,” she said.

The other case is Virginia-specific, and once it is resolved construction can resume along the entire length of the pipeline’s route, McGee said.

In July, the builders filed a petition to the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the Fourth Circuit Court’s decision that the U.S. Forest Service lacks the power to grant rights-of-way to cross beneath the Appalachian Trail, she said.

“The U.S. Justice Department and other prominent parties also filed appeals of the Fourth Circuit’s decision, further strengthening our case,” McGee said.

The pipeline is important to the economic and environmental future of the region, she said. Public utilities are depending on it to generate cleaner electricity, heat the homes of a growing population and power economic growth.

Foes of the pipeline argue that it serves no economic need. They also argue that construction of the pipeline will cause irreparable damage to the environment and to the culture and history of American Indian people, such as the Lumbee Tribe, who live along or near the ACP’s route.

“We remain totally committed to completing the project and are confident we will get back on track late this year,” McGee said.

The builders are confident that the pipeline will be finished by late 2021, she said.

