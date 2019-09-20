Sheriff’s Office seeks help finding missing Shannon man

By: Staff report
LUMBERTON — Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating William “Buddy” Jacobs, 74, of Shannon.

“Jacobs is believed to be suffering from dementia and was last seen around 5 a.m.,” according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

Jacobs is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. He has gray eyes, and gray and black hair.

He was last seen on Friday driving a white 2002 Chevrolet Silverado with license plate number PAW-8088, according to the sheriff’s office. Jacobs was last seen wearing a plaid shirt with lime green trousers and black shoes.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Jacobs should contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910 671-3100.

