The following break-ins were reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Deon Davis, Lexielogan Lane, Lumberton; Lashawn Armstrong, Alamac Road, Lumberton; Dashern Watson, Alamac Road, Lumberton; J. Walker, Old Red Springs Road, Maxton; James Cummings, Turner Road, Pembroke; Jamestown Land LLC, Bunk Drive, Lumberton; Latisha Carroll, Ader H. Road, Maxton; and Rachel Johnson, Lincoln Park Drive, Maxton.

The following thefts were reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Jasmine Lowery, Evergreen Church Road, Pembroke; and William Hanna, Burnette Drive, Lumberton.

Barbara Gilstrap, of N.C. 41 North in Lumberton, reported Wednesday to the Lumberton Police Department that while she was at The Wing Company, located at 4880 Kahn Drive in Lumberton, someone stole her Apple iPhone X, valued at $900; her driver’s license; and her debit and credit cards.

Patrick Bass, of Lumberton, reported Thursday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole $40 and his vehicle from Motel 6, located at 2361 Lackey St. in Lumberton. No description of the vehicle or its value was reported.